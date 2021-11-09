Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 4.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $760.54M, closed the recent trade at $3.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -20.31% during that session. The WPRT stock price is -312.42% off its 52-week high price of $12.95 and 40.45% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Sporting -20.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the WPRT stock price touched $3.14 or saw a rise of 20.71%. Year-to-date, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have moved -26.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) have changed 19.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -568.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.24% from the levels at last check today.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.03 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $105.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.60% for the current quarter and 26.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 360.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.68% with a share float percentage of 38.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lord Abbett & Co with over 7.16 million shares worth more than $38.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Lord Abbett & Co held 4.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 3.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.35 million and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 4.13 million shares of worth $16.54 million while later fund manager owns 1.34 million shares of worth $7.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.