Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks MP Materials Corp.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has seen 6.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.50B, closed the last trade at $41.69 per share which meant it gained $5.08 on the day or 13.88% during that session. The MP stock price is -24.18% off its 52-week high price of $51.77 and 72.54% above the 52-week low of $11.45. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MP Materials Corp. (MP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Sporting 13.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the MP stock price touched $41.69 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, MP Materials Corp. shares have moved 29.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have changed 38.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.25% from current levels.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 56.26% over the past 6 months.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.62 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.79% with a share float percentage of 81.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MP Materials Corp. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JHL Capital Group, LLC with over 44.21 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, JHL Capital Group, LLC held 24.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is QVT Financial LP, with the holding of over 21.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $782.32 million and represent 11.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 2.92 million shares of worth $97.99 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $85.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.