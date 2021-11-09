Wall Street Was Disappointed By Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s 3.32% Stock Price Incline

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.84M, closed the recent trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.32% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -265.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 12.07% above the 52-week low of $0.51. The 3-month trading volume is 12.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Sporting 3.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the TNXP stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 0.85%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -17.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed 5.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -417.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -417.24% from the levels at last check today.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.45% over the past 6 months.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.65% with a share float percentage of 21.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.5 million shares worth more than $29.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.5 million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 9.33 million shares of worth $10.35 million while later fund manager owns 7.53 million shares of worth $4.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.