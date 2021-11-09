Wall Street Was Disappointed By Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX)’s 12.62% Stock Price Incline

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.98M, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 12.62% during that session. The PTIX stock price is -201.72% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 33.19% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 487.30K shares.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

Sporting 12.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the PTIX stock price touched $2.32 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 120.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) have changed 24.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.41% from current levels.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.14% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.40% over the past 5 years.

PTIX Dividends

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.17% with a share float percentage of 15.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.