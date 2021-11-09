Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77B, closed the recent trade at $50.49 per share which meant it gained $2.31 on the day or 4.78% during that session. The SGRY stock price is -37.81% off its 52-week high price of $69.58 and 55.42% above the 52-week low of $22.51. The 3-month trading volume is 338.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Sporting 4.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the SGRY stock price touched $50.49 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Surgery Partners Inc. shares have moved 66.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have changed 22.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.97% from the levels at last check today.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.84% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $549.87 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $623.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -39.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.00%.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.99% with a share float percentage of 88.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surgery Partners Inc. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 26.46 million shares worth more than $767.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 44.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 3.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.07 million and represent 6.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and ClearBridge Select Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.80% shares in the company for having 2.28 million shares of worth $84.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $37.25 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.