Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.54B, closed the last trade at $37.09 per share which meant it gained $2.42 on the day or 6.98% during that session. The SSYS stock price is -53.55% off its 52-week high price of $56.95 and 64.41% above the 52-week low of $13.20. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Sporting 6.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the SSYS stock price touched $37.09 or saw a rise of 13.4%. Year-to-date, Stratasys Ltd. shares have moved 79.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have changed 40.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.71, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.68% from current levels.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 83.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150.08 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $127.89 million and $142.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.30% for the current quarter and 10.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 28.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.00%.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.51% with a share float percentage of 75.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stratasys Ltd. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.87 million shares worth more than $229.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 15.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 4.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.98 million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.85% shares in the company for having 3.88 million shares of worth $81.65 million while later fund manager owns 2.28 million shares of worth $45.03 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.03% of company’s outstanding stock.