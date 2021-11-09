Small Cap Stock Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Is A Buy – Analysts

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.26M, closed the last trade at $3.98 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The NXTD stock price is -764.32% off its 52-week high price of $34.40 and 34.67% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the NXTD stock price touched $3.98 or saw a rise of 28.93%. Year-to-date, Nxt-ID Inc. shares have moved -75.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) have changed 11.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 12.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.06% from current levels.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.20% for the current quarter and 10.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.70% over the past 5 years.

NXTD Dividends

Nxt-ID Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.58% with a share float percentage of 21.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nxt-ID Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $1.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 72813.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $1.11 million while later fund manager owns 57353.0 shares of worth $0.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.