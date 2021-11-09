Small Cap Stock Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Is A Buy – Analysts

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $688.20M, closed the last trade at $11.95 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 6.70% during that session. The ARBE stock price is 2.01% off its 52-week high price of $11.71 and 34.73% above the 52-week low of $7.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.41K shares.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Sporting 6.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the ARBE stock price touched $11.95 or saw a rise of 30.8%. Year-to-date, Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares have moved 17.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) have changed 47.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.42% from current levels.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.50% over the past 6 months.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.07% with a share float percentage of 9.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbe Robotics Ltd. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company.