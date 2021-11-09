Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.62M, closed the recent trade at $2.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -15.70% during that session. The HNRG stock price is -67.77% off its 52-week high price of $4.58 and 71.79% above the 52-week low of $0.77. The 3-month trading volume is 430.31K shares.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Sporting -15.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the HNRG stock price touched $2.73 or saw a rise of 19.71%. Year-to-date, Hallador Energy Company shares have moved 120.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) have changed -24.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -46.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -46.52% from the levels at last check today.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.32% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $65.13 million and $65.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.60% for the current quarter and 7.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.10% over the past 5 years.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.85% with a share float percentage of 36.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hallador Energy Company having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verdad Advisers, LP with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $2.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Verdad Advisers, LP held 3.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 million and represent 3.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $1.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $1.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.