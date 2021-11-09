Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) has seen 4.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $314.61M, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 8.13% during that session. The EBON stock price is -506.19% off its 52-week high price of $13.70 and 28.32% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 million shares.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Sporting 8.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the EBON stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares have moved -62.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) have changed 25.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.92% over the past 6 months.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.93% with a share float percentage of 13.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebang International Holdings Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 3.74 million shares worth more than $29.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Toroso Investments, LLC held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.73 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 3.74 million shares of worth $29.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $3.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.