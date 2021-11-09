Shares Of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Gain 17.04% In A Month

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the recent trade at $12.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -5.69% during that session. The LICY stock price is -23.35% off its 52-week high price of $15.74 and 39.73% above the 52-week low of $7.69. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Sporting -5.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the LICY stock price touched $12.76 or saw a rise of 9.5%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares have moved 30.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) have changed 17.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.79% from the levels at last check today.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.61% over the past 6 months.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.27 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.37% with a share float percentage of 39.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS O’Connor LLC with over 2.55 million shares worth more than $31.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, UBS O’Connor LLC held 1.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.08 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $29.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $7.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.