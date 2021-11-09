Shares Of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Inclined 19.43% In One Month

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $546.66M, closed the last trade at $7.13 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The BLU stock price is -7.29% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and 67.04% above the 52-week low of $2.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the BLU stock price touched $7.13 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved 133.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed 19.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.19% from current levels.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 95.34% over the past 6 months.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.91% with a share float percentage of 79.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BELLUS Health Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 4.97 million shares worth more than $15.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, RTW Investments LP held 6.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 4.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.77 million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 70040.0 shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 38028.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.