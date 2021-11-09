Shares In Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) 162.11% Up, YTD

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 7.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $441.55M, closed the last trade at $2.10 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 10.53% during that session. The URG stock price is 0.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 80.0% above the 52-week low of $0.42. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting 10.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the URG stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 0.94%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved 162.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 35.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.02 while the price target rests at a high of $3.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.81% from current levels.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 54.41% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -71.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.13% with a share float percentage of 26.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.93 million shares worth more than $12.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.79 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 5.92 million shares of worth $6.69 million while later fund manager owns 5.13 million shares of worth $7.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.