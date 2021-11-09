Shares In Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) -56.34% Down, YTD

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) has a beta value of 3.66 and has seen 21.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $176.55M, closed the recent trade at $7.36 per share which meant it gained $1.2 on the day or 19.53% during that session. The QUBT stock price is -240.62% off its 52-week high price of $25.07 and 58.56% above the 52-week low of $3.05. The 3-month trading volume is 250.14K shares.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Sporting 19.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the QUBT stock price touched $7.36 or saw a rise of 17.12%. Year-to-date, Quantum Computing Inc. shares have moved -56.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) have changed 3.70%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.46% from the levels at last check today.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 56.35% over the past 6 months.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.27% with a share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum Computing Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lincoln National Corp with over 10000.0 shares worth more than $62250.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Lincoln National Corp held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cutler Group LP, with the holding of over 6452.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40163.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.