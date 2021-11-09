Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Has Risen 16.51%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has a beta value of 4.36 and has seen 26.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66B, closed the last trade at $36.69 per share which meant it gained $5.2 on the day or 16.51% during that session. The RIOT stock price is -116.68% off its 52-week high price of $79.50 and 91.28% above the 52-week low of $3.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Sporting 16.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the RIOT stock price touched $36.69 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Riot Blockchain Inc. shares have moved 115.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) have changed 42.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.47% from current levels.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.83% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,681.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.35 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 70.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.05% with a share float percentage of 31.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Riot Blockchain Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.73 million shares worth more than $215.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $209.48 million and represent 5.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 2.02 million shares of worth $76.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $49.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.