Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has a beta value of -0.28 and has seen 303.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.52M, closed the last trade at $10.40 per share which meant it gained $7.15 on the day or 220.00% during that session. The PPSI stock price is -7.79% off its 52-week high price of $11.21 and 76.92% above the 52-week low of $2.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 218.00K shares.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Sporting 220.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the PPSI stock price touched $10.40 or saw a rise of 16.4%. Year-to-date, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares have moved 175.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 209.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) have changed 221.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 19420.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -38.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 27.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.88% from current levels.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 197.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019. Year-ago sales stood $23.48 million and $24.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.50% for the current quarter and 13.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 75.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.88% with a share float percentage of 12.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 54895.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.5 million while later fund manager owns 44120.0 shares of worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.