PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 15.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.72M, closed the last trade at $4.37 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 23.80% during that session. The PETV stock price is -289.02% off its 52-week high price of $17.00 and 46.0% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 616.74K shares.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

Sporting 23.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the PETV stock price touched $4.37 or saw a rise of 8.96%. Year-to-date, PetVivo Holdings Inc. shares have moved -67.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 70.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) have changed 74.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 44360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.18% from current levels.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.80% over the past 5 years.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.15% with a share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PetVivo Holdings Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverbridge Partners LLC with over 14369.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Riverbridge Partners LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.