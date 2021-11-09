Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 2.60% Stock Price Incline

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) has seen 4.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $418.70M, closed the last trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.60% during that session. The MILE stock price is -545.25% off its 52-week high price of $20.39 and 4.75% above the 52-week low of $3.01. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Metromile Inc. (MILE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Sporting 2.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the MILE stock price touched $3.16 or saw a rise of 6.23%. Year-to-date, Metromile Inc. shares have moved -79.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) have changed -0.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -121.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.87% from current levels.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.48% over the past 6 months.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.70% with a share float percentage of 85.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metromile Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intact Financial Corp with over 10.05 million shares worth more than $103.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Intact Financial Corp held 7.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 9.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.56 million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 1.72 million shares of worth $16.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $23.19 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.