Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Shares Are Down -19.37% YTD

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.62M, closed the recent trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The MDGS stock price is -175.66% off its 52-week high price of $4.19 and 11.18% above the 52-week low of $1.35. The 3-month trading volume is 739.81K shares.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the MDGS stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, Medigus Ltd. shares have moved -19.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) have changed 7.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $90.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5821.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5821.05% from the levels at last check today.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.26% over the past 6 months.

MDGS Dividends

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.17% with a share float percentage of 3.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medigus Ltd. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 95880.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 56563.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.