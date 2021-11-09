Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)’s 17.99% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 4.72 and has seen 16.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.56B, closed the last trade at $75.30 per share which meant it gained $11.48 on the day or 17.99% during that session. The MARA stock price is 12.66% off its 52-week high price of $65.77 and 97.26% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting 17.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the MARA stock price touched $75.30 or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares have moved 621.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed 90.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -20.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $87.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.25% from current levels.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 190.17% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5,189.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.16 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $118.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 75.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.54% with a share float percentage of 28.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.55 million shares worth more than $362.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.15 million and represent 2.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 2.52 million shares of worth $120.85 million while later fund manager owns 2.18 million shares of worth $104.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.