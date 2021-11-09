IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Is A Buy According To Analysts

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) has seen 10.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.50B, closed the last trade at $21.35 per share which meant it gained $2.08 on the day or 10.79% during that session. The IONQ stock price is 9.18% off its 52-week high price of $19.39 and 66.89% above the 52-week low of $7.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Sporting 10.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the IONQ stock price touched $21.35 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, IonQ Inc. shares have moved 97.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) have changed 153.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -18.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 6.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.06% from current levels.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 113.07% over the past 6 months.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.85% with a share float percentage of 33.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IonQ Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company.