Investors In Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Will Start Making Money Again

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.11M, closed the recent trade at $2.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The OPTT stock price is -228.83% off its 52-week high price of $7.30 and 30.63% above the 52-week low of $1.54. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Sporting -3.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the OPTT stock price touched $2.22 or saw a rise of 6.72%. Year-to-date, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares have moved -14.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) have changed 12.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1200.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1200.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53954.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53954.05% from the levels at last check today.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.48% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.90% over the past 5 years.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 06 and December 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.18% with a share float percentage of 8.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Power Technologies Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.15 million shares worth more than $5.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 1.44 million shares of worth $3.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $1.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.