Investors In ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Will Start Making Money Again

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has seen 34.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.36B, closed the last trade at $5.21 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The WISH stock price is -530.52% off its 52-week high price of $32.85 and 11.52% above the 52-week low of $4.61. The 3-month trading volume is 38.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Sporting 5.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the WISH stock price touched $5.21 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, ContextLogic Inc. shares have moved -71.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have changed 3.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -264.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.03% from current levels.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.77% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $361.06 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $463.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -447.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.90%.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 97.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ContextLogic Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 103.77 million shares worth more than $1.64 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 20.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, with the holding of over 63.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 billion and represent 12.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 3.94 million shares of worth $62.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $31.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.