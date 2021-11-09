Investor Trust Slackened After Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Shares Gained By $0.04

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.52M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The HCDI stock price is -265.74% off its 52-week high price of $7.90 and 22.69% above the 52-week low of $1.67. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the HCDI stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 28.71%. Year-to-date, Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares have moved -50.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) have changed 5.37%.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.09% over the past 6 months.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.83% with a share float percentage of 21.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harbor Custom Development Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $1.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intellectus Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 million and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.