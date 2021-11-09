Investor Confidence Shakens After Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Share Prices Loss -$0.02

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.62M, closed the recent trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.10% during that session. The BHAT stock price is -218.84% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 23.19% above the 52-week low of $0.53. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Sporting -3.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the BHAT stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 9.21%. Year-to-date, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares have moved -19.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) have changed 21.76%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.49% over the past 6 months.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.99% with a share float percentage of 11.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.