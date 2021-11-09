Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Expected To Rise 52.6% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $645.40M, closed the last trade at $4.74 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The INVZ stock price is -274.47% off its 52-week high price of $17.75 and 7.17% above the 52-week low of $4.40. The 3-month trading volume is 757.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the INVZ stock price touched $4.74 or saw a rise of 3.85%. Year-to-date, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -66.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) have changed 1.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -174.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.68% from current levels.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.22% over the past 6 months.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.95% with a share float percentage of 9.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company.