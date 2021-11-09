How Will Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Perform In Months To Come?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.66B, closed the recent trade at $32.00 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The ENVX stock price is -4.41% off its 52-week high price of $33.41 and 63.59% above the 52-week low of $11.65. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the ENVX stock price touched $32.00 or saw a rise of 8.05%. Year-to-date, Enovix Corporation shares have moved 146.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have changed 44.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.88% from the levels at last check today.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 144.44% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.30% with a share float percentage of 54.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enovix Corporation having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Electron Capital Partners, LLC with over 3.02 million shares worth more than $69.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Electron Capital Partners, LLC held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 2.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.93 million and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $27.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $2.87 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.