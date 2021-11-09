How Will BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Perform In Months To Come?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.33M, closed the last trade at $10.07 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The BCTX stock price is -3.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.43 and 72.1% above the 52-week low of $2.81. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 million shares.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the BCTX stock price touched $10.07 or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved 141.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) have changed 39.09%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 211.76% over the past 6 months.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.90% with a share float percentage of 57.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altium Capital Management, LP with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $4.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Altium Capital Management, LP held 5.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.