How Is Ouster Inc.(NYSE: OUST) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the recent trade at $7.54 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 5.60% during that session. The OUST stock price is -135.15% off its 52-week high price of $17.73 and 18.44% above the 52-week low of $6.15. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ouster Inc. (OUST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Sporting 5.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the OUST stock price touched $7.54 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, Ouster Inc. shares have moved -47.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) have changed 5.47%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -165.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.15% from the levels at last check today.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.86% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -106.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.33% with a share float percentage of 50.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ouster Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tao Capital Management, LP with over 11.25 million shares worth more than $140.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Tao Capital Management, LP held 6.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.78 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 2.73 million shares of worth $34.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.41 million shares of worth $30.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.