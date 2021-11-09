Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) has a beta value of 5.05 and has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.69M, closed the recent trade at $2.17 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The DPW stock price is -404.15% off its 52-week high price of $10.94 and 26.73% above the 52-week low of $1.59. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 million shares.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) trade information

Sporting 0.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the DPW stock price touched $2.17 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -50.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) have changed -5.24%.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.50% over the past 5 years.

DPW Dividends

Ault Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 17 and November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.11% with a share float percentage of 12.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ault Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $6.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.91 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $3.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $2.28 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.