Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.59M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.40% during that session. The GPL stock price is -213.51% off its 52-week high price of $1.16 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Sporting -3.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the GPL stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 19.46%. Year-to-date, Great Panther Mining Limited shares have moved -55.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) have changed -17.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $2.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -508.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.19% from the levels at last check today.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.95% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.36 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018. Year-ago sales stood $12.3 million and $16.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.00% for the current quarter and 3.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.24% with a share float percentage of 22.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Panther Mining Limited having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.32 million shares worth more than $18.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 12.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.44 million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 18.89 million shares of worth $14.55 million while later fund manager owns 7.73 million shares of worth $5.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.