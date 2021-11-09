Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Has A Promising Outlook For 2021

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.86M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.38% during that session. The DXF stock price is -108.39% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 32.87% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 256.48K shares.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Sporting 4.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the DXF stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares have moved 7.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) have changed 2.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.84 while the price target rests at a high of $24.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1637.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1637.06% from current levels.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.15% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.24% over the past 5 years.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.83% with a share float percentage of 2.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.