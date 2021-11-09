Does Wallbox N.V. (WBX)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) has seen 2.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The WBX stock price is -64.18% off its 52-week high price of $27.50 and 56.54% above the 52-week low of $7.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 873.08K shares.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Sporting 2.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the WBX stock price touched $16.75 or saw a rise of 21.98%. Year-to-date, Wallbox N.V. shares have moved 62.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) have changed 76.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -73.13% from current levels.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 66.50% over the past 6 months.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.26% with a share float percentage of 53.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wallbox N.V. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company.