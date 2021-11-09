Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE): What Is Good About Stock?

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.64M, closed the last trade at $3.78 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.00% during that session. The CNCE stock price is -257.14% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 30.16% above the 52-week low of $2.64. The 3-month trading volume is 713.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Sporting 3.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the CNCE stock price touched $3.78 or saw a rise of 15.81%. Year-to-date, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -70.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have changed 26.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -482.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -138.1% from current levels.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.58% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 306.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $50k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.5 million and $7k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -96.70% for the current quarter and 614.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.30% over the past 5 years.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.30% with a share float percentage of 73.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.03 million shares worth more than $15.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.61 million and represent 7.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $3.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $2.87 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.