COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Investors To Make Money Again

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71B, closed the last trade at $43.06 per share which meant it lost -$5.9 on the day or -12.05% during that session. The CMPS stock price is -43.27% off its 52-week high price of $61.69 and 33.63% above the 52-week low of $28.58. The 3-month trading volume is 381.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Sporting -12.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the CMPS stock price touched $43.06 or saw a rise of 13.03%. Year-to-date, COMPASS Pathways plc shares have moved -9.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have changed 36.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -132.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.12% from current levels.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.02% over the past 6 months.

CMPS Dividends

COMPASS Pathways plc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.02% with a share float percentage of 19.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with COMPASS Pathways plc having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avidity Partners Management, LP with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $38.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Avidity Partners Management, LP held 2.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, with the holding of over 0.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.43 million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $16.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $6.0 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.