Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 4.71%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $364.68M, closed the last trade at $4.45 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.71% during that session. The CKPT stock price is -20.9% off its 52-week high price of $5.38 and 50.56% above the 52-week low of $2.20. The 3-month trading volume is 677.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Sporting 4.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the CKPT stock price touched $4.45 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 67.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) have changed 42.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -349.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -79.78% from current levels.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 78.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $180k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $28k and $27k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 328.60% for the current quarter and 566.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.80% over the past 5 years.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.81% with a share float percentage of 26.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.54 million shares worth more than $11.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., with the holding of over 2.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.19 million and represent 10.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.02% shares in the company for having 1.45 million shares of worth $4.55 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $3.42 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.43% of company’s outstanding stock.