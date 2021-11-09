Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) has a beta value of 3.82 and has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.13M, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 4.68% during that session. The AYRO stock price is -267.41% off its 52-week high price of $11.50 and 13.42% above the 52-week low of $2.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 772.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ayro Inc. (AYRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Sporting 4.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the AYRO stock price touched $3.13 or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, Ayro Inc. shares have moved -48.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) have changed 5.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -379.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -379.23% from current levels.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.04% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 183.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.13% over the past 5 years.

AYRO Dividends

Ayro Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.21% with a share float percentage of 29.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ayro Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 4.94 million shares worth more than $32.03 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 14.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.13 million and represent 1.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 11.84% shares in the company for having 4.17 million shares of worth $20.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $1.7 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.