Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): What Are The Positives?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the last trade at $17.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -2.92% during that session. The ATRA stock price is -59.86% off its 52-week high price of $28.20 and 33.05% above the 52-week low of $11.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 782.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Sporting -2.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the ATRA stock price touched $17.64 or saw a rise of 11.98%. Year-to-date, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -10.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have changed 3.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -342.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.31% from current levels.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 26.82% over the past 6 months.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.49 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.10% over the past 5 years.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.14% with a share float percentage of 103.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 8.48 million shares worth more than $131.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.05 million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 2.35 million shares of worth $36.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.22 million shares of worth $34.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.