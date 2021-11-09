Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.50B, closed the recent trade at $10.03 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The ASTR stock price is -124.03% off its 52-week high price of $22.47 and 26.82% above the 52-week low of $7.34. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the ASTR stock price touched $10.03 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Astra Space Inc. shares have moved -1.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) have changed 27.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.27% from the levels at last check today.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.10% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.45% with a share float percentage of 41.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astra Space Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Light Street Capital Management, LLC with over 3.0 million shares worth more than $37.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Light Street Capital Management, LLC held 1.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 1.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.4 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 1.2 million shares of worth $14.78 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $12.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.