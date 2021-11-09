An In-Depth Look At The Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Stock

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $774.72M, closed the last trade at $14.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The RDBX stock price is -83.3% off its 52-week high price of $27.22 and 38.59% above the 52-week low of $9.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 976.09K shares.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Sporting -4.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the RDBX stock price touched $14.85 or saw a rise of 22.66%. Year-to-date, Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 48.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) have changed 47.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -68.35% from current levels.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 50.15% over the past 6 months.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.