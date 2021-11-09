An In-Depth Look At KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) has a beta value of -0.29 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $327.49M, closed the last trade at $3.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -5.29% during that session. The KULR stock price is -5.59% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 70.0% above the 52-week low of $1.02. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Sporting -5.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the KULR stock price touched $3.40 or saw a rise of 7.36%. Year-to-date, KULR Technology Group Inc. shares have moved 131.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) have changed 71.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.94% from current levels.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 287.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $800k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.20% with a share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KULR Technology Group Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 37902.0 shares worth more than $93617.0. As of Jun 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 23625.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58353.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.