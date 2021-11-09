An In-Depth Look At Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company closed the recent trade at $15.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.21 on the day or -7.25% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -47.9% off its 52-week high price of $22.91 and 21.76% above the 52-week low of $12.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 331.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Sporting -7.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the ATAI stock price touched $15.49 or saw a rise of 13.03%. Year-to-date, Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved -14.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed 33.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -190.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.66% from the levels at last check today.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.00% with a share float percentage of 21.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.