An Analysis Of Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Stock

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $437.07M, closed the last trade at $5.58 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 5.48% during that session. The UROY stock price is -6.63% off its 52-week high price of $5.95 and 85.13% above the 52-week low of $0.83. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Sporting 5.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the UROY stock price touched $5.58 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Uranium Royalty Corp. shares have moved 386.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed 45.69%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.04, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.94 while the price target rests at a high of $6.06. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.39% from current levels.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 66.57% over the past 6 months.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.57% with a share float percentage of 17.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Royalty Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 1.14 million shares worth more than $3.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Sprott Inc. held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $7.02 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $5.97 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.