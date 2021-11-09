Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) Must Gain 70.5% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.49M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The AEZS stock price is -513.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 50.85% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Sporting -2.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the AEZS stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares have moved 42.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) have changed 0.15%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -238.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -238.98% from the levels at last check today.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.85% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.10% over the past 5 years.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.91% with a share float percentage of 3.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeterna Zentaris Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.