A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.57B, closed the recent trade at $29.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The STNE stock price is -217.38% off its 52-week high price of $95.12 and 0.4% above the 52-week low of $29.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Sporting -1.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the STNE stock price touched $29.97 or saw a rise of 7.18%. Year-to-date, StoneCo Ltd. shares have moved -63.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have changed -8.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $324.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $221.37 while the price target rests at a high of $511.95. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1608.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -638.64% from the levels at last check today.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.41% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $247.04 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $289.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $176.34 million and $191.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.10% for the current quarter and 51.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 2.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.11%.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.68% with a share float percentage of 95.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StoneCo Ltd. having a total of 506 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 32.17 million shares worth more than $2.16 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 28.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.94 billion and represent 10.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 13.23 million shares of worth $887.53 million while later fund manager owns 8.81 million shares of worth $539.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.34% of company’s outstanding stock.