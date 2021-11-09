A Detailed Analysis Of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.75M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 15.89% during that session. The DUO stock price is -1026.61% off its 52-week high price of $13.97 and 31.45% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Sporting 15.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the DUO stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 4.62%. Year-to-date, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares have moved -83.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) have changed 18.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 95120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51.90 while the price target rests at a high of $51.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4085.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4085.48% from current levels.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.67% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 186.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.93 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $168.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.59% with a share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fangdd Network Group Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 94536.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.59 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 82587.0 shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 21367.0 shares of worth $66665.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.