A Detailed Analysis Of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.40M, closed the last trade at $2.55 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The CRDL stock price is -94.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.96 and 28.63% above the 52-week low of $1.82. The 3-month trading volume is 886.06K shares.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the CRDL stock price touched $2.55 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 16.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) have changed -22.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -585.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -96.08% from current levels.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.82% over the past 6 months.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.78% with a share float percentage of 10.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $2.88 million. As of May 30, 2021, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held 2.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF, with the holding of over 1.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 million and represent 2.41% of shares outstanding.