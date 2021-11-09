-7.83 Fall Turns Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.22M, closed the recent trade at $3.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -7.83% during that session. The CSPR stock price is -228.77% off its 52-week high price of $12.00 and 2.47% above the 52-week low of $3.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 694.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) trade information

Sporting -7.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/08/21 when the CSPR stock price touched $3.65 or saw a rise of 13.1%. Year-to-date, Casper Sleep Inc. shares have moved -35.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have changed -3.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -228.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.59% from the levels at last check today.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.05% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $157.2 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $169.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $123.46 million and $150.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.30% for the current quarter and 12.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.80%.

CSPR Dividends

Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.02% with a share float percentage of 72.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Casper Sleep Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.23 million shares worth more than $45.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 15.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, with the holding of over 2.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.49 million and represent 5.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.67 million shares of worth $4.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $6.04 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.