Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) has a beta value of 3.20 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $572.25M, closed the last trade at $10.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -2.33% during that session. The YELL stock price is -6.51% off its 52-week high price of $11.61 and 64.59% above the 52-week low of $3.86. The 3-month trading volume is 747.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Sporting -2.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the YELL stock price touched $10.90 or saw a rise of 6.84%. Year-to-date, Yellow Corporation shares have moved 146.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) have changed 63.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.78% from current levels.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 60.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.29 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.80% for the current quarter and 7.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.13% over the past 5 years.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.05% with a share float percentage of 60.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yellow Corporation having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 million shares worth more than $21.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.45 million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $9.08 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $5.9 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.