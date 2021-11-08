Why Should You Add Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) To Your Portfolio?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $579.33M, closed the last trade at $28.26 per share which meant it gained $3.24 on the day or 12.95% during that session. The ATOM stock price is -66.77% off its 52-week high price of $47.13 and 70.88% above the 52-week low of $8.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 325.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Sporting 12.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the ATOM stock price touched $28.26 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Atomera Incorporated shares have moved 75.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) have changed 24.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 0.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.92% from current levels.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 95.17% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 545.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.10% over the past 5 years.

ATOM Dividends

Atomera Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.73% with a share float percentage of 34.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atomera Incorporated having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.26 million shares worth more than $30.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.76 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $12.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $7.33 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.